Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to post $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humacyte.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUMA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUMA opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

