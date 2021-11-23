HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.51. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 15,166,906 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.