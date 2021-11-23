HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $493.71

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 493.71 ($6.45) and traded as low as GBX 469 ($6.13). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 796,421 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 493.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.17.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

