Hxro (HXRO) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $150.69 million and approximately $223,053.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,350,481 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

