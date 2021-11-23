Hydra Price Hits $14.03 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $14.03 or 0.00024909 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $54.15 million and $781,677.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydra has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00072892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.40 or 0.07478781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,162.41 or 0.99688163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,524,549 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

