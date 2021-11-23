Hyve (HYVE) Market Cap Tops $9.10 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $523,504.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.