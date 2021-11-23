Ian Buchanan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) Stock

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG) insider Ian Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £21,050 ($27,501.96).

BIRG traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5.01 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 315,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,244. Bank of Ireland Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.64 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £54.10 million and a PE ratio of 15.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.09.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

