IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.46. IBEX has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.