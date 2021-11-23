IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.
IBEX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.46. IBEX has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $25.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IBEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.