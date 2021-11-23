Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Stock analysts at Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CDMGF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of Icade stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

