ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.45 or 0.07492191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.78 or 1.00191390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.