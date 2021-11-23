iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. iClick Interactive Asia Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of ICLK opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 1,913.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

