Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Up to $25.61

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $27.00. Icosavax shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

ICVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $23,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

