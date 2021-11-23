iDealCash Market Cap Achieves $831,936.32 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $831,936.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iDealCash alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00105524 BTC.

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.