Ideaology Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

