IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 923,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

