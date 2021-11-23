Idena Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Idena has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $228,518.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,051,712 coins and its circulating supply is 53,927,918 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

