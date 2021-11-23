Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00005643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $246,843.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00071344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.28 or 0.07509328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.78 or 1.00060896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,254 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

