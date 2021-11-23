IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,098 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 50.4% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $915,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.20 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

