IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 202.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

