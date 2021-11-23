IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $350.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.16 and its 200 day moving average is $320.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

