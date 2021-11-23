II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. II-VI makes up approximately 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of II-VI worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

IIVI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

