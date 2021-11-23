Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $242.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day moving average of $227.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.