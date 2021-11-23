Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

ITW traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $242.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,447. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.