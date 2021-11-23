Illuvium (ILV) Reaches One Day Volume of $141.92 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $812.26 million and $141.92 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,263.63 or 0.02191036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.46 or 0.07494836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,534.41 or 0.99760581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,799 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.