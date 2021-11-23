Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $23.33

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $20.98. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands.

IMGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,524,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.