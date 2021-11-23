Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $913.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Immunovant by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Immunovant by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

