ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.30

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 1156772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.76 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £15.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

