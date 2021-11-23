Impleum (IMPL) One Day Volume Tops $5.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Impleum has a total market cap of $30,930.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impleum has traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Impleum Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,992,681 coins and its circulating supply is 10,885,860 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

