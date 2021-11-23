Impossible Finance (IF) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $8.44 million and $86,297.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.44 or 0.07505187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.54 or 1.00383984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.