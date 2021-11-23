IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

IMV opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

