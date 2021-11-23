IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
IMV opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMV by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
