Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO Sells $153,608.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 213,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $12,189,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

