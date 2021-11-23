indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 9.9%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares were down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 69,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,037,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

