Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ingles Markets worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

