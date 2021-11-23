Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $39.90

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $38.61. Inhibrx shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 3,742 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 107,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 269,220 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

