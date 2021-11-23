Ink Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $514,640.44 and $10,043.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.68 or 0.07504110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.61 or 1.00036705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

