Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Cap Achieves $403,158.11

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $403,158.11 and approximately $193.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.