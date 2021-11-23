Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMQCF stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

