Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.