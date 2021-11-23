Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for 2.0% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 7.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Shares of PFEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

