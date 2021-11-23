Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.