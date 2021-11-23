Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Innoviva worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.