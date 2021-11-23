InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $325,446.26 and approximately $16.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.00329518 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013559 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005038 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,920,037 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

