Insider Buying: AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $2,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 366,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

