Insider Buying: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 502,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,108. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BRLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

