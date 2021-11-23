Insider Buying: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.12. 502,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,108. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
