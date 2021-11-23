Insider Buying: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Buys 10,091 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,469,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

