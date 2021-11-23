Insider Buying: Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) CEO Acquires 166,000 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 140,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

