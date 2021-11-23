Insider Buying: James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($33,315.91).

James Cropper stock opened at GBX 1,545 ($20.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,334.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.62 million and a PE ratio of 48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. James Cropper PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRPR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

