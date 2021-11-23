Insider Buying: LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CRO Purchases 3,348 Shares of Stock

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CRO Erik James Fowler purchased 3,348 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LVOX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 211,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,973. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.