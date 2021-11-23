Insider Buying: MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) insider Richard Douglas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) per share, for a total transaction of £222,400 ($290,567.02).

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 809.50 ($10.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £815.68 million and a PE ratio of -58.65. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,235 ($16.14). The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 20.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 936.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 954.10.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.