Insider Buying: MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) insider Richard Douglas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) per share, for a total transaction of £222,400 ($290,567.02).

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 809.50 ($10.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £815.68 million and a PE ratio of -58.65. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,235 ($16.14). The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 20.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 936.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 954.10.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.