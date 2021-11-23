Insider Buying: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Buys 3,225 Shares of Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $17,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,979 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,784.71.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 9,622 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 29,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,466. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

